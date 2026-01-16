 Police conclude Nana acted in self-defense during home invasion, drop charges
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police conclude Nana acted in self-defense during home invasion, drop charges

Published: 16 Jan. 2026, 14:19
Actor Nana looks at the crowd at a press conference for the movie ″Omniscient Reader: The Prophet″ (2025) at Coex in southern Seoul on July 15, 2025. [NEWS1]

Actor Nana looks at the crowd at a press conference for the movie ″Omniscient Reader: The Prophet″ (2025) at Coex in southern Seoul on July 15, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
Police have dropped attempted murder and aggravated assault allegations against actor Nana after concluding she acted in self-defense during a home invasion, authorities said on Friday.
 
The Guri Police Precinct said it recently decided not to forward the case to prosecutors after reviewing a complaint filed by the suspect in the home robbery case and related evidence.
 

Related Article

The suspect had filed a complaint from a detention center last December, claiming he was "injured by a weapon used by Nana.” 
 
Police said they formally booked Nana as a suspect as part of standard procedure and questioned her during the investigation. Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, is a former member of the girl group After School.
 
The man is under arrest and has been sent to prosecutors on robbery charges. Police said he broke into Nana’s home in Achon-dong, Guri, at around 6 a.m. on Nov. 15 last year while carrying a bladed weapon.
 
Investigators said the man used a ladder to climb the building, entered through an unlocked balcony door and threatened Nana and her mother, demanding money after assaulting them.
 
The man reportedly attacked Nana’s mother by choking her. Nana woke up after hearing her mother’s screams and tried to stop the assault, leading to a physical struggle. During the altercation, the man sustained a cut to his jaw from the weapon, according to investigators.
 
Police said they had already judged Nana’s actions to be self-defense when they initially sent the man’s case to prosecutors under detention.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags korea nana robbery home invasion

More in Social Affairs

Police conclude Nana acted in self-defense during home invasion, drop charges

At least 4 injured after bus crashes into building near Seodaemun Station

Two people who started blazes that merged into Korea's worst-ever wildfire receive suspended sentences

Fire contained after breaking out from vacant home in Gangnam's Guryong Village

‘국민 배우’는 모두 어디로 갔을까?

Related Stories

Nana reveals she's been carrying pepper spray since home robbery attempt

Nana cleared of wrongdoing for self-defense during home invasion

Ex-After School member Nana continues relationship with Pledis Entertainment

Stalking or journalism?

Korean tourist stabbed in mugging in Philippines
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)