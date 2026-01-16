Endless probes until the ruling camp is satisfied?

The ruling Democratic Party on Thursday placed a bill for a second comprehensive special counsel on the floor of the National Assembly, moving to launch another probe immediately after three major special counsel investigations had been wrapped up. The earlier probes — into alleged insurrection, first lady Kim Keon Hee and the death of Corporal Chae — had only just concluded, prompting criticism that the majority party is preparing a follow-up investigation that largely retraces the same ground.Opposition parties, including the People Power Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party, responded by launching a filibuster. With its parliamentary majority, however, the ruling bloc plans to end the debate after 24 hours on Friday and push the bill through.The proposed second special counsel is problematic on several fronts. Most notably, its scope overlaps substantially with the three recently concluded probes, making it difficult to avoid accusations of redundant investigations. The bill authorizes the new counsel to investigate matters deemed insufficiently examined or newly uncovered during the earlier inquiries. While shortcomings in investigations should be addressed, many of those issues could be handled through supplementary work by existing investigative agencies rather than by launching another special counsel.In the case of the insurrection investigation, the timing is especially questionable. Key defendants, including former president Yoon Suk Yeol, for whom prosecutors sought the death penalty on Monday, have already completed closing arguments. The cases now await judicial rulings. At this stage, restraint is warranted. Pushing ahead with a second special counsel risks reinforcing the perception that investigations will continue until outcomes align with the preferences of the majority party.Against this backdrop, it is hardly surprising that critics view the bill as politically motivated ahead of the June local elections. The legislation allows the special counsel to examine whether state institutions, local governments and the military issued or carried out follow-up measures related to the declaration of emergency martial law. With a maximum investigation period of 170 days, the probe could extend well into the June 3 elections.Some figures within the ruling camp have already claimed that opposition mayors, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, cooperated with martial law measures by closing government offices. The opposition argues that this risks turning the second special counsel into a tool to portray rival local leaders as part of an “insurrection camp.”Cost is another concern. Roughly 50 billion won ($34 million) was spent on the three earlier special counsel investigations. The National Assembly Budget Office estimates that the second special counsel, with up to 251 investigators, would require an additional 15 billion won. That raises legitimate questions about fiscal discipline and investigative efficiency.Special counsel investigations are meant to be exceptional tools, reserved for cases that cannot be credibly handled through ordinary investigative channels. Allowing them to become routine political instruments undermines confidence in the justice system. The ruling party’s readiness to deploy a special counsel when it suits its interests, while rejecting similar probes into allegations involving its own ranks, reflects a familiar double standard.