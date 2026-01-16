World Cup trophy comes to Seoul, met by Brazil's Silva and Korean legends
Published: 16 Jan. 2026, 17:06
YOON SEUNG-JIN
Ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, the FIFA World Cup Trophy returned to Korea on Friday as part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour organized by Coca-Cola. The visit marks its fifth trip to Korea since its first visit in 2006.
At a press event held Friday at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in central Seoul, the trophy was unveiled in the presence of Korean football legends Cha Bum-kun, Cha Du-ri, Lee Young-pyo and Koo Ja-cheol, along with former Brazilian football player Gilberto Silva.
“I feel bittersweet seeing the trophy. It’s something you want but can’t easily have, yet it gives you hope,” said Cha Bum-kun, who represented Korea at the 1986 Mexico World Cup as a player. “Korea first made it to the World Cup in 1954 in Switzerland, and in 2002, my son’s generation made it to the semifinals. Another generation has passed since then, and I believe that someday, we may be the ones lifting this trophy.”
Lee, who played in the 2002 World Cup when Korea reached the semifinals for the first time, shared a similar sentiment about the World Cup victory and the trophy.
“We once came very close, and although we’ve stepped back a bit since then, if our younger players continue leaving their mark little by little as we once did, they can build something that once felt impossible: a World Cup victory,” Lee said.
Silva, invited by FIFA to take part in the Korea stop of the tour, expressed special emotions as a member of Brazil’s most recent World Cup-winning squad in 2002.
“The 2002 World Cup holds an important meaning in my life and career,” Silva said. “This visit is very meaningful to me, especially because I get to see Lee and Cha Du-ri again, whom I truly respect and competed with in 2002.”
Asked what he looks forward to most in the upcoming tournament, Silva added, “Personally, seeing Brazil and Korea face each other in the final would be very special. I see great potential in Korean football, and it would be a match the whole world would pay attention to.”
The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour kicked off in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 3 and is scheduled to visit 75 cities across 30 FIFA member countries. The trophy featured in the tour is the official prize that will be awarded to the champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States beginning June 11.
An exhibition event, which will allow visitors to see the iconic trophy up close, will take place on Saturday at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall.
Korea has been drawn into Group A alongside host nation Mexico, South Africa and the winner of UEFA Playoff Path D, which has yet to be determined. From 1986 to 2026, Korea has qualified for the World Cup finals in 11 consecutive tournaments, a streak that began at the 1986 Mexico World Cup. Korea is the only Asian nation to achieve this feat.
