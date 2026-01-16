Hegseth stresses 'realistic' U.S.-Japan training across first island chain amid Beijing-Tokyo tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday underscored the need to strengthen U.S. and Japanese forces through "realistic" training in the Asian nation across the first island chain, a key Pacific line of defense crucial to the United States' efforts to counter China's growing naval power.Hegseth made the remarks during a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the Pentagon, amid tensions between China and Japan over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan in November and Beijing's subsequent actions, including travel advisories and economic pressure against Tokyo.The meeting came hours after Hegseth and Koizumi conducted physical training together — an event that the Pentagon chief said showed the "actual physical strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance.""It's going to be hard-nosed realism [and a] practical, common-sense approach that puts both of our vital national interests together and keeps the peace," Hegseth said in his opening remarks."Strengthening our forces through realistic training and exercises in Japan, across the first island chain, again, is the kind of operational demonstration we need to be capable of showing. It is in order to ensure peace through strength," he added.The first island chain refers to a string of islands that stretches from Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines. It is seen as a crucial perimeter for the United States' regional preeminence against an increasingly assertive China.In the National Security Strategy released last month, the White House asserted the need for Korea and Japan to build capabilities to defend the first island chain while noting that the U.S. will build a military capable of denying aggression "anywhere" in the chain.During the talks, Koizumi said that the bilateral alliance is becoming "even more solid and unwavering" as he pointed out that U.S. President Donald Trump and Takaichi are maintaining "extremely close" communication, with the relationship between the defense chiefs being "strong."Commenting on the physical training session with Hegseth in the morning, Koizumi said that he got a little dehydrated, but he was OK due to a medical check by U.S. personnel."I thought that's exactly what the Japan-U.S. alliance is all about," he said."By Japan demonstrating unwavering resolve and making every effort, the United States provided strong support, and I was able to truly feel that bond of the alliance this morning."During the talks, the two sides were expected to discuss a range of bilateral security issues, including Washington's calls for Tokyo to increase defense spending and joint efforts to strengthen deterrence against Chinese threats.Yonhap