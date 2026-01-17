 Hip-hop group Dynamic Duo's Gaeko announces divorce after 14 years of marriage
Hip-hop group Dynamic Duo's Gaeko announces divorce after 14 years of marriage

Published: 17 Jan. 2026, 10:18
Hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo member Gaeko, right, and his wife Kim Soo-mi [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Gaeko, a member of the hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo, has divorced his wife after 14 years of marriage. 
 
Gaeko said in an Instagram post on Friday that the couple decided last year to end their marriage after “a long period of discussion,” adding that the two will continue to share parental responsibilities and remain committed to co-parenting their children. 
 
Gaeko married influencer Kim Soo-mi in 2011, and the couple has one son and one daughter. 
 
He began his music career in 2000 as a member of the hip-hop group CB Mass and has performed as part of Dynamic Duo, alongside Choiza, since 2004. The duo has released a number of hit songs, including “Go Back” (2005) and “BAAAM” (2013).
 
 
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Gaeko Dynamic Duo divorce

