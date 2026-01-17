 Trump threatens tariffs on countries that oppose U.S. acquisition of Greenland
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that oppose U.S. acquisition of Greenland

Published: 17 Jan. 2026, 11:11
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during an event to promote investment in rural health care in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during an event to promote investment in rural health care in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 16. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to levy tariffs on countries if they do not support his push to acquire Greenland, the Danish territory, which he says is crucial to the United States’ national security.
 
Trump made the remarks during a health care-related event at the White House amid European leaders' opposition to the idea of the United States taking over Greenland, the Arctic island that is part of Denmark, a member of NATO.
 
“I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland because we need national security,” he said. “So I may do that.”
 
His remarks came as a bipartisan congressional delegation reportedly met with Danish and Greenlandic officials in Copenhagen on Friday to show support for them. Led by Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, the delegation included Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and other senators.
 
In a social media post earlier this week, Trump reiterated that the United States needs Greenland for national security, adding that if it does not acquire the Danish territory, “Russia or China will.”
 
“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Anything less than that is unacceptable.”
 
Last week, the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Denmark issued a joint statement on Greenland, stressing that the island belongs to its people, and that decisions concerning it are for Denmark and Greenland to decide.

Yonhap
tags Trump tariffs Greenland

More in Diplomacy

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that oppose U.S. acquisition of Greenland

Trump gov't will seek 'separate' semiconductor tariff agreements for separate countries: U.S. official

Lawmakers introduce resolution condemning current violence in Iran, citing Korea's own history

Despite int'l community's vocal criticism of Iran, Korean government's response largely muted

China sells salmon raised in Yellow Sea structures, raising concerns about their possible dismantlement

Related Stories

Trump discussing how to acquire Greenland, U.S. military always an option, White House says

Court battle over Trump tariffs prolongs shipper uncertainty as holiday season nears

Trump says will send letters, probably starting Friday, laying out tariff rates

Trump advisers say over 50 countries have reached out for tariff talks

Samsung, LG brace for washing machine tariffs as inauguration approaches

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)