Man claims responsibility for drone allegedly sent into North Korea in media interview
Published: 17 Jan. 2026, 10:48 Updated: 17 Jan. 2026, 11:21
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
A joint military-police task force questioned a civilian suspect on Friday as part of investigations into North Korea’s claim that a drone launched from South Korea violated its airspace, which has prompted Pyongyang to demand an explanation and apology.
Following news of the probe, another individual — a man who reportedly worked as a contracted employee at the presidential office during the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration — came forward in a media interview and took responsibility for flying the drone allegedly sent into North Korea.
Police said the individual questioned on Friday was an acquaintance who assisted in manufacturing the drone.
The National Police Agency's National Office of Investigation said the joint task force had requested the appearance of one civilian suspect and was examining the circumstances of the case.
Police said the inquiry remains at an investigative stage, adding that the decision to apply any criminal charges — including possible violations of the Aviation Safety Act — will be made after further review of the evidence.
North Korea claimed in a statement issued by a spokesperson for the Korean People's Army General Staff on Jan. 10 that South Korea had infiltrated areas around Kaesong and Pyongsan via drones in September last year and again on Jan. 4, and that the drones were shot down.
This prompted President Lee Jae Myung to say that the allegations, if true, would constitute a “serious crime threatening peace on the Korean Peninsula and national security” and to order a joint military-police investigation. The government launched the task force on Monday.
The man is reportedly a graduate student majoring in mechanical and aerospace engineering. He said the flights were intended to measure radiation and heavy-metal contamination near a uranium facility in Pyongsan County along the Ryesong River.
He said that images released by North Korea of the drone’s exterior, including its camouflage color and markings, match those he had personally painted onto his own and presented video footage and related materials as proof. He denied intentionally filming South Korean or North Korean military facilities.
He also claimed the drone was based on an airframe purchased by an acquaintance on an online Chinese marketplace, which he modified and equipped with a camera. The man allegedly launched drones on three occasions starting in September last year, and though he programmed them to return after four to six hours, two failed to do so.
According to the man, the acquaintance was unaware the drone would be sent to North Korea.
Authorities plan to summon the man for questioning to verify the accuracy of his claims and whether he operated the drone.
Another local media reported that the man previously worked as a contracted employee and monitored the news at the presidential spokesperson’s office under the former administration. He is not known to be affiliated with any political or civic organizations.
A police official said that there was nothing to confirm regarding the man's claims in his media interview, and that the investigation remains ongoing, with all possibilities under consideration.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)