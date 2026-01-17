 Ex-President Yoon's lawyers say ruling was 'driven solely by political logic,' plans to file an appeal
Ex-President Yoon's lawyers say ruling was 'driven solely by political logic,' plans to file an appeal

Published: 17 Jan. 2026, 18:34
People watch a news broadcast on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's sentencing to five years in prison for charges including obstruction of arrest at Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 16. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team on Saturday called the ruling “the collapse of the rule of law, one that was driven solely by political logic,” after the court’s first-instance verdict sentenced him to five years in prison on charges including obstruction of the execution of an arrest warrant.
 
“Trials must reach conclusions based on the evidence and the law [...] not political or social atmospheres,” Yoon’s lawyers said in a statement, emphasizing that judicial independence and public trust can be maintained only under those principles.
 
The defense then reiterated its argument that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials lacks investigative authority over insurrection-related charges and disputed the court's guilty verdict.
 
The defense also said the deliberative authority of Cabinet members cannot be considered a protected right under the charge of abuse of power and obstruction of the exercise of rights. It added it was unjust for the obstruction-of-arrest trial to conclude before the trial on the charge of leading an insurrection had been completed.
 
On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Yoon to five years in prison on charges including obstruction of official duties and abuse of power and obstruction of the exercise of rights. The special counsel team led by Cho Eun-suk had earlier sought a 10-year prison sentence.
 
Immediately after the sentencing, Yoon’s legal team said it would file an appeal. The special counsel team also indicated it would appeal and closely review sentencing issues and grounds for partial acquittals.
 
 
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol sentence

