More in Politics

Ex-President Yoon's lawyers say ruling was 'driven solely by political logic,' plans to file an appeal

National Assembly passes second special counsel bill to investigate ex-presidential couple

Lawmakers introduce resolution condemning current violence in Iran, citing Korea's own history

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol sentenced to five years for obstruction charges, other cases still pending

Yoon Suk Yeol gets five years on abuse of power, obstruction charges — as it happened