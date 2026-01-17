 Foreign housekeepers under gov't pilot project overworked, underpaid: Poll
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Foreign housekeepers under gov't pilot project overworked, underpaid: Poll

Published: 17 Jan. 2026, 15:10
Foreign housekeepers who came to Korea under a pilot project of the Seoul metropolitan government attend a hearing on the project on Sept. 24, 2024. [NEWS1]

Foreign housekeepers who came to Korea under a pilot project of the Seoul metropolitan government attend a hearing on the project on Sept. 24, 2024. [NEWS1]

Foreign housekeepers employed locally under a government pilot project launched two years ago were severely underpaid and had to do extra work that was not agreed upon, a survey showed on Saturday.
 
In September 2024, the Seoul Metropolitan Government launched its foreign maid pilot program and allowed the entry of 100 people, mostly from Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, to work as housekeepers at more than 150 households in the city.
 
The project, which ended in December last year, was aimed at tackling the shortage of locals willing to work as maids and to support women in continuing their careers.
 
According to the survey, respondents said they received an average of 1.92 million won ($1,303) in monthly wages during the first six months of the project.
 
The amount is less than half the average monthly payment received by Koreans in 2024, which was 3.74 million won.
 
When deducting costs, such as residential expenses and insurance payments, their net monthly wages were only 1.18 million won, the survey showed.
 
Some respondents said they were requested to complete tasks outside their job descriptions, including washing the dishes, caring for pets and tutoring kids in English.
 
“We must [...] re-evaluate the value of child care, recognize the economic value of housekeeping labor and foster a virtuous cycle of providing high quality housekeeping services and jobs,” said Prof. Lee Mi-ae of Jeju National University, who conducted the survey.
 
The survey was conducted on 21 housekeepers in their 20s and 30s from the Philippines and two of their translators from April to May 2025 and published in a journal by the Korean Association for Immigration Policy and Administration.

Yonhap
tags Korea maid Philippines Seoul

More in Social Affairs

Foreign housekeepers under gov't pilot project overworked, underpaid: Poll

Korea reports first African swine fever case in 2 months

As Dubai chewy cookie craze continues, Food Ministry warns of safety risks

Man claims responsibility for drone allegedly sent into North Korea in media interview

Busan to launch on-site inspections, reporting system against suspected price gouging ahead of BTS concerts

Related Stories

Seoul gov't abolishes nighttime curfew, restructures pay schedule for Filipino nannies

Korean national released safely after being kidnapped in Philippines: Seoul

'Maid cafe' in Seoul generates attention, controversy

Philippine envoy calls Korea a 'steadfast partner' at independence event

Korean tourist dies from injuries while pickpocketed in the Philippines
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)