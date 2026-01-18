Employment rate among youths falls for 1st time in 5 yrs in 2025: Data
Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 15:23
The employment rate for people in their 20s fell in 2025 for the first time in five years as a shrinking population and a weak job market weighed on hiring, data showed Sunday.
The employment rate for people in their 20s stood at 60.2 percent last year, down 0.8 percentage points from a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics. It was the first on-year decline since 2020, when hiring slumped amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The number of employed people in their 20s totaled 3.44 million last year, down 170,000 from a year earlier. The decline has continued for three straight years and has been accelerating, widening from a drop of 82,000 in 2023 to 124,000 in 2024.
The population decline has been cited as a key factor, as the number of people in this age group has fallen for five consecutive years since 2021.
But employment in the age bracket declined at a steeper pace than the population decrease, suggesting broader weakness in the labor market.
"In the past, many people found jobs in their 20s, but there is now a growing tendency for people to wait until their 30s in search of better opportunities," said Yang Jun-seok, a professor of economics at the Catholic University of Korea.
Separate data by the ministry showed that jobs at large conglomerates totaled 4.43 million in 2024, up 17,000 from a year earlier.
But the share of jobs being held by the same workers rose 0.8 percentage point to 84.4 percent, pointing to limited job mobility.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
