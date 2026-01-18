More in Economy

Korea's won-dollar exchange rate faces volatility risk during global turmoil, IMF report warns

Employment rate among youths falls for 1st time in 5 yrs in 2025: Data

Hyundai, Kia post record U.S. market share in 2025 despite Trump tariffs

U.S.-Taiwan strongarm deal leaves Korean chip makers worried they might be next

Overall exports soar thanks to chips and cars, but steel and machinery are falling further behind