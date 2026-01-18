Hyundai, Kia post record U.S. market share in 2025 despite Trump tariffs

Hyundai Motor and its sister Kia posted a record combined market share in the United States in 2025, buoyed by expanded local production and strong hybrid vehicle sales, despite Washington's aggressive tariff measures, sources said Sunday.The two Korean automakers sold a combined 1.84 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, accounting for a record market share of 11.3 percent, according to data from market watcher Wards Intelligence and industry sources.Hyundai accounted for 6.1 percent of the U.S. market with sales of 984,017 units, while Kia held a 5.2 percent share with 852,155 vehicles sold.The motor group ranked fourth in the U.S. market last year, trailing General Motors at 17.5 percent, Toyota Motor at 15.5 percent and Ford Motor at 13.1 percent.The market share growth was attributable to its marked sales expansion.Total U.S. auto sales rose 2.4 percent to 16.23 million vehicles in 2025, while Hyundai and Kia sales climbed 7.5 percent.Analysts also pointed out that the group benefited from a flexible production strategy and a decision to absorb tariff-related costs, rather than passing them on to consumers.Last year, Hyundai completed its third U.S. plant in Georgia, strengthening its ability to respond to local demand and offset tariff pressures. Vehicle shipments from Korea to the U.S. fell 4.2 percent on year in 2025.Strong sales of hybrid vehicles also boosted the market share, with the automakers' U.S. hybrid sales surging 48.8 percent to 331,023 units last year, the data showed.The group has said it plans to expand U.S. production capacity to more than 1.2 million vehicles, up from about 700,000 as of 2024.Yonhap