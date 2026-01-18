 Nearly 350,000 people enjoyed overnight temple stays in 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Nearly 350,000 people enjoyed overnight temple stays in 2025

Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 15:23 Updated: 18 Jan. 2026, 15:53
Participants take part in a ″temple stay″ program held at the Buddhist Baekdam Temple in the county of Inje in Gangwon Province, in this undated file photo provided by the municipality. [YONHAP]

Participants take part in a ″temple stay″ program held at the Buddhist Baekdam Temple in the county of Inje in Gangwon Province, in this undated file photo provided by the municipality. [YONHAP]

 
Nearly 350,000 people took part in temple stays — an overnight cultural program held at Buddhist temples — last year, marking the highest figure since the program was first launched in 2002, according to the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism on Sunday.
 
A record 349,219 people, comprising 293,704 Koreans and 55,515 foreign tourists, participated in the program at 158 temples nationwide in 2025, up 5.1 percent from the previous year, according to the Jogye Order.
 

Related Article

The program, which allows visitors to experience daily life at a temple, was first introduced to promote traditional Korean culture and help ease a shortage of accommodation during the 2002 World Cup, jointly hosted by Korea and Japan.
 
The number of temples taking part in the program, as well as visitors, has sharply increased over the past two decades, up from some 2,500 participants at 33 temples in the first year. Some 4.18 million people have taken part in the program so far.
 
The Jogye Order said it plans to further promote the temple stay program, in conjunction with cultural and tourism resources outside of Seoul, to help boost regional economies.
 
It also plans to organize specialized programs focused on stress relief and mental health, as well as initiatives tailored for socially marginalized groups.

Yonhap
tags Temple Stays Korea

More in Food & Travel

Nearly 350,000 people enjoyed overnight temple stays in 2025

Limited supply of pistachios, kataifi likely to increase Dubai chewy cookie prices

[단독] 치폴레, 한국 진출 앞두고 도메인 분쟁

Exclusive: Chipotle files domain dispute in Korea ahead of franchise launch

'Let's get gogi': How beef became Korea's celebratory meat

Related Stories

Buddhist temples to host overnight stays during Chuseok

Temple cuisine designated national intangible cultural heritage

Starry wishes

Every bit of divine assistance helps

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Food, fun, faith all in one place at Baekyang Temple
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)