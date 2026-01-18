 BTS garners global attention after 'Arirang' album announcement
BTS garners global attention after 'Arirang' album announcement

Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 16:23
Boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

BTS is drawing global attention as news breaks that their upcoming album, which comes after three years and nine months, is based on the traditional Korean folk song “Arirang.” Foreign media have been highlighting the cultural significance of the song as part of their coverage.
 
BTS revealed on Friday through a live broadcast on fan-community platform Weverse that their fifth full-length album, set to be released on March 20, will be titled “Arirang.”
 

The 14-track album is expected to express emotions of farewell, longing and the hope for reunion — sentiments traditionally associated with the folk song. As the title draws from one of Korea’s most iconic melodies, the album is also anticipated to deliver messages related to the group’s identity.
 
“Arirang is the title of the Korean peninsula’s most beloved folk song, an unofficial and sentimental national anthem that has resonated across generations,” the Guardian wrote.
 
The article added that BTS’s choice of title stands out in an industry where many artists lean toward internationalized imagery. “The band has consistently embraced their Korean roots, from incorporating traditional attire known as hanbok in music videos and addressing Korean social issues in lyrics to previously performing an 'Arirang' medley on stage,” it wrote.
 
Boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Forbes also weighed in, writing that the name “Arirang” for BTS’s comeback album "signals a return to roots after the group’s nearly four-year hiatus during military service."
 
“As BTS prepares for its long-awaited return, it naturally looked back on its roots, beginnings and inner stories,” BigHit Music said in a statement. “The new album deals with longing and deep love, emotions that will resonate widely with listeners around the world.”
 
“I thought it would be nice to choose something that symbolizes Korea, and that’s how the keyword 'Arirang' came to me,” BTS leader RM said during the Weverse Live broadcast. “As we release an album after such a long time, I thought it could tie together all the joy, sorrow and everything in between that we’ve experienced.”
 
Since releasing the anthology album “Proof” in June 2022, BTS had been on hiatus while the members completed their mandatory military service. Their enlistment drew global attention, with some international fans even learning about Korea’s division and conscription system for the first time.
 
Following the album’s release, BTS will kick off a world tour starting April 9 at Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG EUN-HYE [[email protected]]
