Cortis tapped as 'Friends of the NBA' to promote the league across Asia-Pacific region
Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 13:36
KIM MIN-YOUNG
Boy band Cortis has been tapped as "Friends of the NBA" to help promote the league across the Asia-Pacific region, the NBA announced Sunday.
As "Friends of the NBA," a program that partners with celebrities and influencers to reach global fans through culture-driven collaborations, Cortis will act as the honorary ambassador for the basketball series and attend official NBA events.
Cortis will also jointly develop NBA-branded apparel and merchandise, create promotional content and hold other activities that "transcend the boundaries of music and sports," according to the band's agency BigHit Music.
“Joining the ‘Friends of the NBA’ is a milestone we didn’t imagine reaching so early in our career,” said Cortis. “As a group that strives to ‘color outside the lines,’ we see a natural connection between our music and the creative, boundary-pushing spirit of the NBA, and we aim to bring that same intensity to our music and performances. We are beyond excited to bring our energy to represent the NBA and to connect with fans through this unique collaboration of sports and culture.”
“Welcoming Cortis into our ‘Friends of the NBA’ program highlights the powerful synergy between sport and music,” said NBA Asia Managing Director Wayne Chang. “K-pop embodies many of the same qualities as the NBA, with its ability to inspire passion, creativity and global fandom. Together with Cortis, we will celebrate the artistry of basketball and K-pop and create new and unforgettable experiences for audiences worldwide, beginning next month at the NBA All-Star in Los Angeles.”
Cortis debuted on Aug. 18, 2025, as the latest boy band from BTS's agency BigHit Music. It released its first EP, "Color Outside the Lines," on Sept. 8 the same year.
Cortis has been invited to headline the “NBA Crossover" concert series on Feb. 12 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The concert is part of NBA All-Star Week in 2026, and Cortis will be the first K-pop act to perform at the event.
