IVE to release new album before continuing world tour

Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 13:00
Girl group IVE will release a new album next month before resuming its second world tour with concerts in Asia.
 
“IVE is focusing on final work on the upcoming album, aiming for a comeback in late February,” said the girl group’s agency Starship Entertainment on Sunday.  
 

The new album comes six months after IVE’s fourth EP, “Ive Secret,” which came out in August 2025.
 
IVE has sold over 1 million copies of all its previous releases — three singles, three EPs and one full-length album — since its debut in December 2021.
 
IVE topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, dated Oct. 4, 2025, and entered the Billboard Artist 100. The group’s fourth EP ranked No. 4 on World Albums, No. 14 on Top Current Album Sales and No. 16 on Top Album Sales, while lead track “XOXZ” landed at No. 175 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S.
 
IVE will continue its "Show What I Am" tour in April with performances in Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, followed by Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan. 
 
The tour kicked off in October 2025 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. IVE will also hold more shows in Asia, Europe, America and Oceania, according to Starship Entertainment.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
