Military begins deployment of 'monster' Hyunmoo-5 missile

South Korea's military has begun deploying the high-power Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, military sources said Sunday, as Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back called for a "balance of terror" to counter North Korea's nuclear threat.The surface-to-surface missile — dubbed a "monster" because of its size — is designed to strike underground bunkers and is a key element of South Korea's plan to deter and, if necessary, respond to a major North Korean attack.South Korea has increasingly emphasized conventional strike capabilities as it seeks to strengthen deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.Ahn has called for a substantial buildup of South Korea's strike arsenal in response to North Korea's nuclear threats."Since South Korea cannot possess nuclear arms as it is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, I firmly believe we should possess a considerable number of Hyunmoo-5 monster missiles to achieve a balance of terror," Ahn said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency in October last year, noting that mass production has begun and measures are being sought to increase output significantly.South Korea first publicly displayed the Hyunmoo-5 at an Armed Forces Day ceremony in 2023, but details have largely remained classified because of its strategic sensitivity. The military plans to field up to hundreds of advanced missiles, including the Hyunmoo-5, along with upgraded variants now under development.The deployment began late last year and is expected to be completed during President Lee Jae Myung's administration, whose term ends in June 2030.