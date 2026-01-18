Temperatures across Korea expected to drop significantly as cold snap begins
Temperatures are set to plunge after the weekend, with the longest cold snap of the winter expected to begin Tuesday — the solar term known as Daehan, or “great cold.” With strong winds also forecast, Seoul’s wind chill could fall to minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 6 degrees Fahrenheit), raising concerns over cold-related damage.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said snow or rain will begin in Gangwon on Sunday night, and around 1 centimeter (0.4 inch) of snow or light rain is expected in central regions and North Jeolla from early Monday through the morning. Motorists are advised to watch for black ice during the commute.
After the precipitation ends, frigid air moving south from the north will bring a sharp drop in temperatures from Monday night. Seoul’s morning low on Tuesday is forecast to fall 10 degrees from Monday to minus 13 degrees Celsius — the lowest so far this winter. Strong winds on Wednesday could push Seoul’s wind chill down to minus 21 degrees Celsius, while parts of the greater capital area, including Paju, Gyeonggi, could feel as cold as minus 23 degrees Celsius.
The cold is expected to keep temperatures below minus 10 degrees Celsius through Jan. 25. “A pattern of cold air flowing in from the northwest is likely to persist throughout next week, with inland areas seeing lows around minus 15 degrees Celsius and even lower wind chills,” said KMA forecast analyst Gong Sang-min.
It will mark the third time Seoul has seen a cold wave with temperatures falling below minus 10 degrees Celsius, after Dec. 26, 2025, and Jan. 2. Those two episodes lasted one day and two days, respectively. This time, however, Seoul is expected to remain below minus 10 degrees Celsius for six consecutive days — a sign the cold spell will be longer and harsher.
Cold waves typically occur when a “west-high, east-low” pressure system forms, sending cold northerly winds over the Korean Peninsula. In this case, forecasters say Arctic air is failing to move eastward along the prevailing westerlies, contributing to the prolonged chill.
“An upper-atmospheric blocking pattern is developing to the east of Korea, preventing cold air from shifting eastward and instead allowing it to keep moving south toward the peninsula,” said Woo Jin-gyu, a KMA official. “The intensity of the cold air may be similar to previous cold waves, but the risk lies in how long this pattern persists.”
Forecasters warned that other hazardous winter conditions could accompany the cold snap, including heavy snow and strong winds. Snow clouds forming over the Yellow Sea are expected to bring significant snowfall to parts of the western coast of the Jeolla region during the week. Strong winds and high seas could also lead to prolonged cancellations of flights and ferry services.
Gong urged the public to prepare for cumulative damage from the extended cold, including frozen pipes and health risks, and warned that gusty conditions in the eastern regions under dry weather advisories could heighten the risk of wildfires and other fires.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
