Man claims responsibility for drone allegedly sent into North Korea in media interview

Task force identifies, questions civilian suspect regarding drones that North claims are from South

Two civilians suspected in drone intrusion over Pyongyang had worked for Yoon's office: Probe

South to ease import restrictions on North Korean alcohol

Related Stories

South Korea recovers remains of soldiers killed during Korean War after resuming excavation at DMZ battle site

Seoul reviewing measures to improve ties with Pyongyang following report on individual trips to North

51% of South Koreans say unification with North not necessary

Korea's police agency warns lawmakers to tread carefully on National Security Act repeal

South Korean Defense Ministry confirms leaflet drops into North ahead of Yoon's martial law bid