Ex-DP lawmaker Hong named Lee's new political affairs secretary

Former Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo has been named President Lee Jae Myung's new secretary for political affairs, the Blue House said Sunday.Hong will begin his term as presidential secretary Tuesday, replacing Woo Sang-ho, presidential secretary for public relations and communication Lee Kyu-youn said during a press briefing.Hong, a three-term lawmaker, previously served as the DP's floor leader alongside Lee when he was party leader."Known for his reasonable and amicable character, [Hong] continuously practiced politics of tolerance and cooperation under his belief of resolving conflict and confrontation through compromise and agreement during his term as lawmaker," Lee Kyu-youn said.The appointment comes as Woo offered to resign in an apparent bid to run for Gangwon governor in the upcoming local elections scheduled for June.Eyes are on whether other senior presidential officials will leave office under a rule that mandates civil servants seeking to run in elections quit their jobs 90 days before the elections.Yonhap