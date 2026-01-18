Bullfighting organizers face investigation over alleged animal abuse, drugging
Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 13:59 Updated: 18 Jan. 2026, 15:51
The government has launched an investigation into allegations that bullfighting organizers were drugging bulls to fight through injuries.
The move follows allegations raised by the Green Party Korea's Daegu chapter, which claimed that many fighting bulls were forced to compete while injured after receiving painkillers or other drugs.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Sunday that it has begun an on-site investigation into Cheongdo Public Business Corporation, which operates bullfighting events. The ministry plans to strengthen oversight of bullfighting operations in cooperation with Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang.
Measures under review include a comprehensive inspection of registration records for fighting bulls, the introduction of a nose-print identification system to track individual bulls and the formation of an external expert committee to improve standards of care for fighting bulls.
If authorities find evidence of excessive drug use, the participation of injured bulls or other forms of abuse, the ministry will take strong measures under the Animal Protection Act, according to the ministry.
Under the law, acts that cause injury to animals through physical or chemical means, including the use of tools or drugs, can result in up to two years in prison or fines of up to 20 million won ($13,600).
Separately, a bill aimed at banning gambling-related activities tied to bullfighting was introduced in November last year. The legislation, introduced by Jinbo Party lawmaker Son Sol, seeks to repeal the current law that allows betting on traditional bullfighting and to bring fighting bulls under the full protection of the Animal Protection Act.
Current law treats acts that injure animals for gambling, advertising, entertainment or amusement as abuse, with an exemption for bullfighting under the Act on Traditional Bullfighting.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
