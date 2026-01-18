 Coupang stops sales of gummy products containing hemp extract
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Coupang stops sales of gummy products containing hemp extract

Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 17:27
The Coupang logo is seen on a delivery truck parked at the retail company's logistics center in Seoul on Dec. 29, 2025. [YONHAP]

The Coupang logo is seen on a delivery truck parked at the retail company's logistics center in Seoul on Dec. 29, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Coupang has halted sales of a gummy product that contains hemp extract, which is classified as a narcotic in Korea, according to industry sources on Sunday.
 
The product “Sextasy-Gold Edition” is known to contain cannabinol, an ingredient banned for use in Korea except for prescription or research purposes.
 

Related Article

Coupang said Sunday that it confirmed the issue and has suspended sales of the product.
 
Illegal or inappropriate items have repeatedly appeared on Coupang because it operates an open market platform where some sellers can list products directly.
 
About 90 percent of products sold on Coupang are directly purchased by the company, while the rest are sold through its open market system by third-party sellers who register and sell items themselves.
 
“Coupang does not allow the sale of illegal products or items unfit for sale, and we immediately suspend sales if irregularities are found, such as a seller listing an illegal or unfit product,” a Coupang official said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Coupang Cannabis Korea

More in Social Affairs

Polar plunge

Coupang stops sales of gummy products containing hemp extract

Temperatures across Korea expected to drop significantly as cold snap begins

Fabric-like exoskeleton made possible by Samsung donation giving people new strength

Immigrant teenagers, Korean teachers face challenges as classrooms grow more diverse

Related Stories

Thailand moves to recriminalize cannabis, shaking $1 billion industry

Thailand banning cannabis sales without a prescription 3 years after decriminalization

Two middle schoolers busted for allegedly smoking pot, making a scene

Son of PPP lawmaker Lee Chul-gyu tests positive for cannabis use

미국에서 어린이 대마 중독 사건 급증

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)