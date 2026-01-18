Coupang stops sales of gummy products containing hemp extract
Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 17:27
Coupang has halted sales of a gummy product that contains hemp extract, which is classified as a narcotic in Korea, according to industry sources on Sunday.
The product “Sextasy-Gold Edition” is known to contain cannabinol, an ingredient banned for use in Korea except for prescription or research purposes.
Coupang said Sunday that it confirmed the issue and has suspended sales of the product.
Illegal or inappropriate items have repeatedly appeared on Coupang because it operates an open market platform where some sellers can list products directly.
About 90 percent of products sold on Coupang are directly purchased by the company, while the rest are sold through its open market system by third-party sellers who register and sell items themselves.
“Coupang does not allow the sale of illegal products or items unfit for sale, and we immediately suspend sales if irregularities are found, such as a seller listing an illegal or unfit product,” a Coupang official said.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
