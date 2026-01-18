Fabric-like exoskeleton made possible by Samsung donation giving people new strength
Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 14:45
The fabric is worn like clothing. However, unlike clothing, it allows the wearer to lift up to 15 kilograms (33 pounds). For teenagers with rare muscle disorders, this fabric could mean the difference between relying on constant assistance and being able to perform everyday tasks on their own.
The technology, made from threads thinner than a human hair, is being tested in Korea as part of a new generation of wearable robots designed to support people with progressive muscle weakness.
The project is backed by the Child Cancer and Rare Disease Project, launched in May 2021 with a 300 billion won ($204 million) donation from the family of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee.
For Myung Ha-yul, a 15-year-old who will enter high school this year, the promise feels personal. He was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in elementary school, a rare and incurable condition that gradually weakens muscles throughout the body.
Myung now uses a powered wheelchair to get around and depends on a personal care assistant for daily activities. Still, he completed middle school and is preparing for high school, even as doctors warn that ordinary movements such as brushing teeth or combing hair may become increasingly difficult as the disease progresses.
Recently, Myung took part in a clinical trial of a robotic exoskeleton that assists shoulder movement.
“It felt amazing because it was light and easy to wear, just like clothing,” he said. “I could lift my arms with much less effort.”
With the help of wearable robotics, he imagines a future with more independence.
“I want to become a pastor who gives hope to people who are sick or struggling,” he said.
The robot’s core component is what researchers call “muscle fabric.” A team led by Park Cheol-hoon, a principal researcher at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials, developed a method to automatically weave coil-shaped threads made of shape-memory alloy, each measuring just a quarter the thickness of a human hair.
The resulting fabric behaves like artificial muscle. Though it weighs only 10 grams (0.4 ounces), it can lift between 10 and 15 kilograms, enough to help power wearable robots that support human movement.
Traditional wearable robots rely on motors or pneumatic systems that are often heavy and noisy. In real-world settings, they tend to assist only a single joint, such as an elbow. The muscle fabric, by contrast, remains light and flexible, allowing it to move naturally with the body.
Using the fabric, researchers built a robotic exoskeleton that simultaneously supports the elbow, shoulder and waist, reducing muscle use by more than 40 percent.
The technology has also shown promise in medical trials. A team led by Lee Woo-hyung, a professor of rehabilitation medicine at Seoul National University Hospital, conducted clinical tests with patients who have Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other muscle-weakening conditions.
Patients who wore the shoulder-assist robot — weighing just 840 grams and considered the lightest of its kind in the world — improved their shoulder range of motion by an average of more than 57 percent. Tasks such as brushing teeth, eating and grooming hair, which previously required significant effort or caregiver help, were reported to be easier to perform.
“Existing braces and robots are heavy and expensive, which makes them difficult to use in everyday life,” Lee said. “The biggest achievement is that patients can put it on and take it off like clothing, while receiving active muscle support that leads to real functional improvement.”
He said the technology could also benefit older adults who experience age-related muscle weakness.
The robotic exoskeleton was developed through the institute’s ACE program and a core robotics technology initiative run by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources. The clinical research was supported by the Lee Kun-hee Child Cancer and Rare Disease Project.
Because rare diseases affect relatively small patient populations, related research often struggles to secure funding. “It was meaningful to be able to conduct research that immediately helps patients in their daily lives,” Lee said.
Cost is another reason the project has drawn attention. “Even the cheapest active wearable robots currently on the market cost several million won, while some medical devices reach tens or even hundreds of millions,” Park said.
The research team is aiming to make the technology as accessible as outdoor clothing. “With automated weaving, we are targeting commercialization at prices in the hundreds of thousands of won,” Park said.
Researchers also plan to develop more powerful yet lighter versions of the robot and expand its use to support other parts of the body, including the legs and waist.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY RHEE ESTHER
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
