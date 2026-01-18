No more late starts, booze or DJs at Seoul marathons, orders city gov't
Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 20:21
Marathons held in Seoul will now start earlier in the morning and ban alcohol consumption, following growing complaints about traffic disruptions, noise and trash.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government has notified major race organizers of the guidelines for Seoul-sponsored and Seoul-hosted marathon events, the city said on Sunday. The rules apply to races that require traffic controls.
Under the new guidelines, marathon start times will move up from the previous 8 to 9 a.m. window to before 7:30 a.m. The city aims to conclude races around 10 a.m. to reduce complaints caused by road closures.
The guidelines also set limits on the number of participants by venue. Gwanghwamun Square will cap entries at 15,000 runners, Seoul Plaza at 12,000, Yeouido Park at 9,000 and World Cup Park at 7,000.
The city also banned sponsorship from all alcohol companies, even those offering nonalcoholic products, citing concerns that alcohol branding does not align with the values of running events. Until last year, companies such as OB Beer and HiteJinro provided free nonalcoholic beer to marathon participants.
Organizers who do not promptly remove trash from roads after races will face penalties when seeking approval for future events. The guidelines also prohibit DJ performances, marching bands and amplified electronic sound at starting-line stages and require organizers to keep noise levels during races below 65 decibels.
Race organizers must minimize restrictions on access to hospitals and other essential facilities, ensure emergency vehicles can pass freely and reduce inconvenience for people with disabilities and older residents. Organizers must also display contact information on banners and respond promptly to complaints on race days.
The city also strengthened safety requirements. Organizers must install water stations every 2 to 5 kilometers (1.2 to 3.1 miles). Half-marathon events must secure at least 12 ambulances, while 10-kilometer races must arrange a minimum of six.
The measures follow a rapid increase in the number of marathon events held across Seoul. The website Marathon Online listed 142 marathon races held in the city last year, with multiple events often taking place on the same day.
On Nov. 9 last year, seven marathon events took place simultaneously at locations including Seoul Plaza in central Seoul, Yeongdeungpo District in western Seoul, Olympic Park in southern Seoul and Yeouido Park in western Seoul, leading to widespread inconvenience. Organizers have already announced 142 marathon events scheduled for Seoul this year.
“These measures were unavoidable to minimize the inconvenience caused by the growing number of marathon events,” a Seoul city official said. “The goal is to improve the quality of race operations and ensure they serve the public interest.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
