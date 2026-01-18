Polar plunge
Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 18:05
Braving the icy waters of Haeundae Beach, over 2,000 participants plunge into the sea during the 39th Annual Haeundae Polar Bear Festival in Busan on Jan. 18. A total of 12,000 people joined this year's unique winter event. [YONHAP]
