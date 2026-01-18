 Cartoons: The moment has arrived
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 18 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
 
With a confirmation hearing scheduled for Jan. 19, snowballing allegations against Lee Hye-hoon, the nominee for budget minister, have pushed the vetting process into dysfunction. On Jan. 18, the People Power Party announced it would boycott the hearing, calling it a “show of implausible explanations,” and accused the nominee and the ruling Democratic Party of withholding key documents. As new allegations surface almost daily, public frustration is growing over who will properly scrutinize the nominee and whether a one-sided hearing can restore trust. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
