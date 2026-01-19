 Korea, Egypt agree to push for economic partnership talks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea, Egypt agree to push for economic partnership talks

Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 11:34
Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, left, and his Egyptian counterpart, Hassan El-Khatib, pose for a photo as they hold up a joint statement on the two countries' commitment to push ahead with negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources on Jan. 18. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES]

Korea's Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, left, and his Egyptian counterpart, Hassan El-Khatib, pose for a photo as they hold up a joint statement on the two countries' commitment to push ahead with negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources on Jan. 18. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES]

 
Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo and his Egyptian counterpart officialized the two countries' commitment to push forward with negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), Yeo's office said Monday.
 
Yeo and Hassan El-Khatib, Egypt's trade minister, signed a joint statement agreeing to push ahead with the CEPA negotiations during Yeo's visit to the Middle Eastern country Sunday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

Related Article

A CEPA is a type of free trade agreement that emphasizes a broader scope of economic cooperation and exchanges in addition to market opening.
 
Korea and Egypt agreed to commence negotiations for such an agreement during their bilateral summit held in November.
 
Yeo also met with Walid Gamal El-din, the chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and discussed business partnerships.
 
He, in particular, emphasized that Qualifying Industrial Zones (QIZs) in the Suez Canal region could serve as a new production hub for Korean companies planning to enter the U.S. market.
 
QIZs are special free trade zones in Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian territories that allow products containing input from Israel to be exported to the United States duty-free.

Yonhap
tags korea egypt trade free trade agreement

More in Economy

Korea, Egypt agree to push for economic partnership talks

Korea's won-dollar exchange rate faces volatility risk during global turmoil, IMF report warns

Employment rate among youths falls for 1st time in 5 yrs in 2025: Data

Hyundai, Kia post record U.S. market share in 2025 despite Trump tariffs

U.S.-Taiwan strongarm deal leaves Korean chip makers worried they might be next

Related Stories

Korea, Chile to renegotiate FTA

Korea, Uzbekistan to speed up FTA preparations

Korea and Britain begin third round of talks to enhance FTA

Korea-U.S. FTA could limit impact of reciprocal Trump tariffs, economists say

Korea to apply to join CPTPP in April
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)