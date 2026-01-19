 U.S. beef, pork rank 1st in Korea's imported meat market in 2025: Data
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

U.S. beef, pork rank 1st in Korea's imported meat market in 2025: Data

Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 16:42 Updated: 19 Jan. 2026, 18:04
A display of American beef is seen at a grocery store in downtown Seoul on July 23, 2025. [YONHAP]

A display of American beef is seen at a grocery store in downtown Seoul on July 23, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
American beef and pork products accounted for the largest share in Korea's imported meat market last year, the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) said Monday.
 
In 2025, Korea imported a total of 468,122 tons of beef products, with U.S. beef taking up 220,427 tons, or 47.1 percent of yearly imports, the federation said, citing data from the Korea Customs Service.
 

Related Article

It marked the ninth consecutive year American beef topped Korea's imported beef market, despite a slight decrease from the market share of 48.1 percent in 2024.
 
Korea also remained the biggest importer of U.S. beef products for the fifth consecutive year in 2025, according to the USMEF.
 
Korea's pork imports stood at 551,495 tons last year, with American products accounting for 187,837 tons, or the biggest share of 34.1 percent.
 
The market share of American pork surpassed 30 percent for the third straight year in 2025.
 
The USMEF said it will continue to promote American meat products in Korea, noting that Korea began implementing a zero percent tariff rate on U.S. beef imports this year.
 
The full tariff exemption came as a result of gradual tariff reduction under the countries' bilateral free trade agreement.

Yonhap
tags Beef Korea

More in Economy

IMF raises economic growth outlook for Korea to 1.9%

U.S. beef, pork rank 1st in Korea's imported meat market in 2025: Data

Nearly 8 in 10 noncapital region governments brace for population decline: Poll

Young Koreans face double strain from longer job searches, rising housing costs

Korea, Egypt agree to push for economic partnership talks

Related Stories

Beef prices at all-time high on bottlenecks and stimulus

Hanaro Mart rounds up customers with Korean beef promotion

Cowculator

'Let's get gogi': How beef became Korea's celebratory meat

Agriculture, livestock sectors voice concerns over Korea-U.S. tariff talks on trade barriers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)