U.S. beef, pork rank 1st in Korea's imported meat market in 2025: Data

American beef and pork products accounted for the largest share in Korea's imported meat market last year, the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) said Monday.In 2025, Korea imported a total of 468,122 tons of beef products, with U.S. beef taking up 220,427 tons, or 47.1 percent of yearly imports, the federation said, citing data from the Korea Customs Service.It marked the ninth consecutive year American beef topped Korea's imported beef market, despite a slight decrease from the market share of 48.1 percent in 2024.Korea also remained the biggest importer of U.S. beef products for the fifth consecutive year in 2025, according to the USMEF.Korea's pork imports stood at 551,495 tons last year, with American products accounting for 187,837 tons, or the biggest share of 34.1 percent.The market share of American pork surpassed 30 percent for the third straight year in 2025.The USMEF said it will continue to promote American meat products in Korea, noting that Korea began implementing a zero percent tariff rate on U.S. beef imports this year.The full tariff exemption came as a result of gradual tariff reduction under the countries' bilateral free trade agreement.Yonhap