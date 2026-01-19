Banks likely to loosen lending criteria in Q1: BOK survey

Banks in Korea are expected to slightly ease lending standards in the first quarter amid authorities' continued efforts to rein in household lending, a central bank survey showed Monday.According to a Bank of Korea (BOK) survey of 18 commercial lenders, the index measuring banks' lending attitudes stood at 8 for the January-March period, up sharply from minus 21 in the fourth quarter of 2025.A reading below zero indicates that more lenders plan to tighten, rather than ease, credit standards.The first-quarter figure marked the first time the index has registered a reading above zero since the first quarter of 2025.By sector, the index for home mortgage lending came in at 6 for the first quarter, compared with minus 44 in the previous quarter.The indexes for loans to large companies and small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) stood at 6 and 11, respectively."Demand for housing-related loans is expected to rise slightly, driven by home purchases and demand for lease financing," a BOK official said."For corporate loans, banks are likely to maintain an accommodative lending stance, though credit risks are expected to persist, particularly among SMEs."The government has implemented a series of regulations on home purchases in the greater Seoul region and borrowing as part of efforts to cool the overheated real estate market and manage household debt.Yonhap