Banks likely to loosen lending criteria in Q1: BOK survey
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 13:32
Banks in Korea are expected to slightly ease lending standards in the first quarter amid authorities' continued efforts to rein in household lending, a central bank survey showed Monday.
According to a Bank of Korea (BOK) survey of 18 commercial lenders, the index measuring banks' lending attitudes stood at 8 for the January-March period, up sharply from minus 21 in the fourth quarter of 2025.
A reading below zero indicates that more lenders plan to tighten, rather than ease, credit standards.
The first-quarter figure marked the first time the index has registered a reading above zero since the first quarter of 2025.
By sector, the index for home mortgage lending came in at 6 for the first quarter, compared with minus 44 in the previous quarter.
The indexes for loans to large companies and small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) stood at 6 and 11, respectively.
"Demand for housing-related loans is expected to rise slightly, driven by home purchases and demand for lease financing," a BOK official said.
"For corporate loans, banks are likely to maintain an accommodative lending stance, though credit risks are expected to persist, particularly among SMEs."
The government has implemented a series of regulations on home purchases in the greater Seoul region and borrowing as part of efforts to cool the overheated real estate market and manage household debt.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
