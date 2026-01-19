Kospi hits another milestone to surpass 4,900 points
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 15:00
- LIM JEONG-WON
Korean stocks hit another intraday record high Monday afternoon, briefly topping the 4,900 mark, led by gains in auto and tech shares, peaking at 4,913.38 points.
After opening lower at 4,829.4, down 0.23 percent, or 11.34 points from the previous trading session, the Kospi turned bullish and surpassed the 4,900-point mark by 1:57 p.m.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, the bourse was up 1.34 percent, or 64.72 points, from the previous day, at 4,905.46.
The index fluctuated within a flat range early in the session due to concerns about tariffs from the Donald Trump administration and geopolitical tensions surrounding Greenland.
It marked the 12th consecutive day of gains since the start of the year, with the index reaching fresh highs each trading day.
Institutions are net buying 291.4 billion won ($197 million), pushing up the index. Individuals and foreigners are net sellers of 409 billion won and 91.3 billion won, respectively.
