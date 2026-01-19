 Kospi opens tad higher, builds on 11-day rally
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens tad higher, builds on 11-day rally

Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 09:42
 
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Jan. 19. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Jan. 19. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened slightly higher Monday, putting the benchmark index on track for a 12th consecutive session of gains.
 
After opening lower, the Kospi rose 6.95 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,847.69 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
On Friday, the index closed at a record high of 4,840.74 points, extending its rally to an 11th straight session on strong buying momentum in semiconductor shares.
 
On Monday, transportation equipment, metals and securities stocks led early gains.
 
Auto shares advanced, with industry leader Hyundai Motor jumping 7.38 percent and its affiliate Kia gaining 2.91 percent. The gains followed news that the companies posted a record combined market share in the United States in 2025, supported by expanded local production and strong hybrid vehicle sales.
 
Chip giant Samsung Electronics slipped 1.07 percent, while rival SK hynix added 0.13 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,475.2 won per dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 0.11 percent from the previous session of 1,473.6 won.

Yonhap
tags Korea Kospi shares index stocks market

More in Finance

Kospi opens tad higher, builds on 11-day rally

Banks join authorities to stem currency weakness

Kospi closes at record high, extends rally to 11th session

Kospi crosses 4,800 as winning streak extends into 11th day

Kospi opens at record high of over 4,800 as rally enters 11th day

Related Stories

Kospi falls for 3rd day after Fed's rate cut

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains

Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)