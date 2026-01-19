Hyundai Glovis begins installing Starlink on shipping fleet
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 16:08
Hyundai Glovis announced on Monday that it is adopting Starlink, a low Earth orbit satellite internet service, with installation underway for its fleet of 45 vessels, including car carriers and bulk carriers, starting with ships scheduled to call at Korean ports this year.
Developed by Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, Starlink has been making inroads into the shipping industry thanks to its fast data transmission speeds.
While traditional geostationary satellites orbit at an altitude of 36,000 kilometers (22,369 miles), Starlink is composed of small satellites orbiting at a much lower altitude of 550 kilometers.
Because the satellites are closer to Earth, Starlink offers significantly faster data transmission than geostationary satellite systems. For example, downloading a 1.4GB movie while sailing on the open sea takes 15 minutes with a geostationary satellite but only 2 minutes with Starlink.
Hyundai Glovis said it plans to use Starlink to strengthen its maritime safety response system.
By securing wider coverage and faster communication speeds, the company aims to enable immediate communication with land-based operations in the event of marine hazards such as vessel malfunctions or severe weather. It also plans to enhance its emergency response system for unforeseen incidents during long voyages.
Hyundai Glovis also intends to lay the groundwork for adopting next-generation smart shipping technologies such as autonomous navigation and AI-based predictive maintenance. This is part of a broader effort to prepare for the digital transformation of the shipping industry, which requires high-volume data transmission.
“A low Earth orbit satellite network will lay the foundation for improving both the safety and efficiency of vessel operations,” a Hyundai Glovis representative said. “We will actively embrace new technologies to ensure safe and efficient operations and take the lead in building a sustainable maritime ecosystem.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SUK-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)