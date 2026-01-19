 Korean Air to operate mileage-only flights on Jeju route during Lunar New Year holiday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korean Air to operate mileage-only flights on Jeju route during Lunar New Year holiday

Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 11:33
Passengers check in at Korean Air's counter at International Airport's Terminal 2 on Sept. 30, 2025. [YONHAP]

Passengers check in at Korean Air's counter at International Airport's Terminal 2 on Sept. 30, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Korean Air will operate special mileage-exclusive flights on its domestic route connecting Seoul and the country's southern resort island of Jeju next month to accommodate the Lunar New Year holiday travel demand, the company said Monday.
 
The airline will run the Gimpo-Jeju flights from Feb. 13 to 19, with two flights planned for each day. Full schedules are available through the Korean Air website and mobile app.
 

Related Article

The Korean flag carrier has been encouraging customers' mileage consumption amid the ongoing integration of its mileage system with that of Asiana Airlines as part of an organizational merger of the two airlines.
 
"We decided to add special flights on the high-demand Gimpo-Jeju route to provide customers with more travel options over the Lunar New Year holiday," a Korean Air official said. "We will continue expanding opportunities for customers to make greater use of their mileage benefits."
 

Yonhap
tags korean air jeju island flight plane mileage gimpo airport

More in Industry

Korean Air to operate mileage-only flights on Jeju route during Lunar New Year holiday

Hanwha, China's CATL focus on electric ships as industry moves toward decarbonization

Blackpink, Razer to begin sales of collaborative gaming products at Hong Kong pop-up

Samsung family to sell 2.8 trillion won worth of stake in Samsung Electronics to pay inheritance taxes

Samsung Biologics to launch ADC drug product service in 2027

Related Stories

Korean Air to take zero-tolerance policy toward tampering with emergency exits

[The fountain] Who’s the owner of the mileage?

More than 50 flights canceled, delayed at Jeju airport due to heavy rain nationwide

179 dead after Jeju Air flight 7C2216 crashes at Muan International Airport — as it happened

[The fountain] Who’s the owner of the mileage? (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)