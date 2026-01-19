Korean Air to operate mileage-only flights on Jeju route during Lunar New Year holiday

Korean Air will operate special mileage-exclusive flights on its domestic route connecting Seoul and the country's southern resort island of Jeju next month to accommodate the Lunar New Year holiday travel demand, the company said Monday.The airline will run the Gimpo-Jeju flights from Feb. 13 to 19, with two flights planned for each day. Full schedules are available through the Korean Air website and mobile app.The Korean flag carrier has been encouraging customers' mileage consumption amid the ongoing integration of its mileage system with that of Asiana Airlines as part of an organizational merger of the two airlines."We decided to add special flights on the high-demand Gimpo-Jeju route to provide customers with more travel options over the Lunar New Year holiday," a Korean Air official said. "We will continue expanding opportunities for customers to make greater use of their mileage benefits."Yonhap