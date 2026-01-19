 Most important meal of the day
Most important meal of the day

Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 18:55
In the snow-covered Panda Second House, Rui Bao, right and Hui Bao, munch on their morning feed on Jan. 18. Everland said on Jan. 19 that it is launching ‘Winter Good Morning Bao Family,’ where visitors can meet the playful pandas in the morning hours before opening. The program will run from Jan. 21 to Feb. 28. [Everland]

