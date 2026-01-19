 Samsung family to sell 2.8 trillion won worth of stake in Samsung Electronics to pay inheritance taxes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung family to sell 2.8 trillion won worth of stake in Samsung Electronics to pay inheritance taxes

Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 08:51
 
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, second from left, Hong Ra-hee, honorary director of the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, center, and Lee Seo-hyun, president of Samsung C&T, second from right, attend a ceremony at the Naval Academy in Changwon on Nov. 28, 2025. [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, second from left, Hong Ra-hee, honorary director of the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, center, and Lee Seo-hyun, president of Samsung C&T, second from right, attend a ceremony at the Naval Academy in Changwon on Nov. 28, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
The family of late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee plans to sell stake in Samsung Electronics worth 2.85 trillion won ($1.92 billion), regulatory filings showed Sunday, in an apparent bid to pay inheritance taxes.
 
Hong Ra-hee, the widow of the late business tycoon and an honorary director of the Leeum Museum of Art, signed a deal on Jan. 9 to sell 15 million shares in Samsung Electronics through Shinhan Bank, according to regulatory filing.
 

Related Article

 
The shares were valued at about 2.85 trillion won based on the company's closing price of 139,000 won on the day the deal was signed.
 
The block sale is widely seen as aimed at paying inheritance taxes totaling 12 trillion won following Lee's death in October 2020.
 
Since then, members of the controlling family have been paying their inheritance taxes in installments over a five-year span that started in April 2021. The final payment is due in April.

Yonhap
tags Korea Samsung family stake Hong Ra-hee

More in Industry

Hanwha, China's CATL focus on electric ships as industry moves toward decarbonization

Blackpink, Razer to begin sales of collaborative gaming products at Hong Kong pop-up

Samsung family to sell 2.8 trillion won worth of stake in Samsung Electronics to pay inheritance taxes

Samsung Biologics to launch ADC drug product service in 2027

'Culinary Class Wars' inspires new wave of convenience store collaborations

Related Stories

Samsung marks fifth anniversary of late Chairman Lee Kun-hee's passing

As Lee family scrambles for cash, Samsung shares rise

Namyang Dairy sold to Hahn & Company, ending 60 years of family control

Car believed to be carrying family of four plunges into sea off Korea's southern coast

Man arrested after allegedly driving car into the sea, killing family members
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)