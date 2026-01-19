'Tomb Raider King' web novel, webtoon to be adapted into animated series
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 12:39
- YOON SO-YEON
Kakao Entertainment's popular web novel and webtoon series “Tomb Raider King” will be adapted into an animated series in Korea and Japan in July.
“Tomb Raider King,” first released as a web novel in 2016 and adapted into a webtoon in 2019, will air on Japan's Fuji TV and Kansai TV, as well as the Korean TV channel Aniplus.
Korean rock band QWER will sing a soundtrack titled “Show Down” for the show.
“Tomb Raider King” is a fantasy action story and one of the most popular franchises by Kakao. It was translated into English in 2019.
The series revolves around Seo Ju-heon, a 23-year-old man who uses the knowledge of his past life to become the master of a new world, where tombs of mythical stories come to life.
