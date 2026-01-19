 'Tomb Raider King' web novel, webtoon to be adapted into animated series
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Games & Webtoons

print dictionary print

'Tomb Raider King' web novel, webtoon to be adapted into animated series

Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 12:39
Covers of THE ″Tomb Raider King″ webtoon series, left, and its new animation series [TOMB RAIDER KING PARTNERS, REDICE STUDIO]

Covers of THE ″Tomb Raider King″ webtoon series, left, and its new animation series [TOMB RAIDER KING PARTNERS, REDICE STUDIO]

 
Kakao Entertainment's popular web novel and webtoon series “Tomb Raider King” will be adapted into an animated series in Korea and Japan in July.
 
“Tomb Raider King,” first released as a web novel in 2016 and adapted into a webtoon in 2019, will air on Japan's Fuji TV and Kansai TV, as well as the Korean TV channel Aniplus.
 

Related Article

 
Korean rock band QWER will sing a soundtrack titled “Show Down” for the show.
 
“Tomb Raider King” is a fantasy action story and one of the most popular franchises by Kakao. It was translated into English in 2019.
 
The series revolves around Seo Ju-heon, a 23-year-old man who uses the knowledge of his past life to become the master of a new world, where tombs of mythical stories come to life.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags webtoon Kakao Kakao Entertainment

More in Games & Webtoons

'Tomb Raider King' web novel, webtoon to be adapted into animated series

Nexon subsidiary's 'ARC Raiders' sells 12.4 million copies in just 75 days

Disney, Webtoon join forces to launch new digital comics platform

Webtoon industry revenue tops $1.4 billion for second straight year

Naver Webtoon, Apple's new campaign spotlights creators with iPad and Apple Pencil Pro

Related Stories

Kakao Webtoon launches in Indonesia, to take over Kakao Page

Kakao targets global expansion with new webtoon app

Kakao posts record-breaking and expectation-busting profit

Kakao's piracy task force prevents billions of won's worth of damage to webtoonists

Creator's dream or legal nightmare? AI revolution changes the game in Korea's webtoon industry
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)