U.S. semiconductor tariff bill comes into focus, forcing Seoul to prepare (KOR)

As Washington’s proposed semiconductor tariff regime takes clearer shape, calculations in both government and corporate circles in Korea are growing more complex. After concluding a semiconductor agreement with Taiwan, U.S. officials have raised the pressure on other major exporters, signaling that tariffs are no longer a hypothetical threat.At the heart of the policy is a direct linkage between semiconductor tariffs and investment in the United States. On Jan. 16, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick delivered a blunt message at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new plant by Micron Technology. “If you want to make memory chips,” he said, “you have two choices: pay a 100 percent tariff or produce them in the United States.” The warning was unmistakable. Companies that do not invest in U.S.-based production will face steep tariffs.Washington’s strategy was made explicit in the semiconductor agreement announced with Taiwan on Jan. 15. Taiwan pledged a total of $500 billion in semiconductor investment, including $250 billion by TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. In return, the United States granted a tariff-free semiconductor quota. The more chips produced in the United States, the larger the volume exempt from tariffs.This is where concerns deepen for Korea’s government and chipmakers. The Taiwan deal risks becoming a de facto benchmark. A clause in the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiation fact sheet stating that Korea should not receive treatment less favorable than countries with larger semiconductor trade volumes with the United States, namely Taiwan, could prove a double-edged sword. Matching Taiwan’s scale may be unavoidable. By comparison, U.S. investments announced by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix total about $41 billion, leaving room for Washington to push for additional commitments.In response, the presidential office said it would continue consultations to minimize the impact on Korean firms, in line with the principle of non-discrimination. Caution is necessary, but a purely defensive posture would be risky. With semiconductor demand in the United States rising sharply, Washington also faces limits in raising tariffs indiscriminately. This leaves space for coordinated public-private negotiations that balance firmness with flexibility.Semiconductors account for roughly 30 percent of Korea’s exports and are its second-largest export item to the United States. As petrochemicals, steel and batteries lose ground to Chinese competitors, chips remain Korea’s most critical global advantage. If Seoul fails to negotiate effectively and is simply pulled along by U.S. demands, the consequences for Korea’s economic future would be severe.미국의 반도체 관세 압박이 윤곽을 드러냈다. 골자는 반도체 관세와 대미 투자의 연동이다. 하워드 러트닉 미 상무장관은 지난 16일 미국 반도체 기업 마이크론의 신규 공장 착공식에서 “메모리 반도체를 만들고 싶은 이들의 선택지는 100% 관세를 내거나, 미국에서 생산하는 것 두 가지”라고 말했다. 미국 내 반도체 생산을 위한 투자를 하든지, 아니면 관세 폭탄을 맞으라는 양자택일식 압박이다.관세를 지렛대 삼아 반도체 생산기지를 미국으로 끌어오려는 미국의 전략은 지난 15일 발표한 대만과 미국의 반도체 협상 합의안에서 여실히 드러난다. 대만은 세계 1위 파운드리 기업인 TSMC의 투자(2500억 달러)를 포함해 총 5000억 달러 규모의 반도체 투자를 약속했다. 이에 미국은 ‘반도체 무관세 쿼터’를 부여했다. 미국 내 반도체 생산을 늘릴수록 관세 면세 물량이 늘어나는 구조다.우리의 고민이 깊어지는 건 바로 이 지점이다. 대만의 반도체 협상이 일종의 기준점이 될 수 있어서다. 반도체 관세와 관련해 한·미 양국은 관세 협상 팩트시트에 ‘미국과 반도체 교역량이 한국보다 많은 국가(대만)보다 불리하지 않은 대우’를 적시했다. 그러나 이런 최혜국 대우 조항이 오히려 우리 반도체 산업의 발목을 잡을 수 있다. 미국이 우리와의 협상에서 대만과의 키 맞추기를 적용할 가능성을 배제할 수 없기 때문이다. 이 경우 우리 반도체 산업은 큰 불확실성을 안게 된다. 현재 반도체 업계의 대미 투자 규모는 삼성전자 370억 달러, SK하이닉스 38억7000만 달러 수준으로 미국의 추가 투자 압력이 한층 거세어질 수 있다.청와대는 어제 “(한·미가 합의한) ‘불리하지 않은 대우’ 원칙에 따라 한국 기업에 미치는 영향이 최소화하도록 협의해 나가겠다”고 밝혔다. 그러나 우리와 대만의 반도체 산업 구조와 특성이 다른 만큼 막연히 대만과 동등한 수준의 합의가 협상의 목표가 되는 일은 없어야 할 것이다. 무엇보다 좋은 게 좋다는 식의 수세적인 태도로 국익을 놓쳐선 안 된다. 미국 내 반도체 수요가 급증하는 상황에서 트럼프 정부도 무작정 관세를 높이기엔 부담이 따를 수밖에 없는 만큼 정부는 반도체 업계와 똘똘 뭉쳐 치밀한 준비로 협상에 나서야 한다.반도체는 수출의 30%를 차지하는 주력 상품으로 대미 수출 2위 품목이다. 중국의 거센 추격에 석유화학과 철강 등 기존의 주력 산업이 경쟁력을 잃어가는 상황에서 반도체 정도만 세계 무대에서 경쟁력을 발휘하고 있을 뿐이다. 게다가 앞으로 진행될 대미 투자에 따른 외환시장의 불안감과 산업 공동화에 대한 위기감이 커지고 있다.사실상 유일한 주력 산업인 반도체에서 제대로 협상하지 못한 채 미국에 끌려다니기만 한다면 한국 경제의 미래는 장담할 수 없다.