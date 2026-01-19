 Blackpink, Razer to begin sales of collaborative gaming products at Hong Kong pop-up
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 10:02
Collaboration by girl group Blackpink and U.S.-Singaporean tech company Razer [YG PLUS]

 
Blackpink and U.S.-Singaporean tech company Razer are set to release their new collaboration line on Wednesday in Hong Kong, according to the girl group's agency.
 
The new project, based on the K-pop quartet's ongoing "Deadline" world tour, features four gaming items — keyboard, chair, mouse and mouse pad — in the girl group's namesake colors black and pink.
 

The items will go on sale at the Hong Kong Blackpink pop-up store that will open on Wednesday, as part of the quartet's tour. The products will go on sale globally starting in the second quarter of the year, according to YG Plus.
 
The pop-up store also features an exhibition zone, photo zone and hands-on experience for fans getting warmed up for the upcoming concerts. Blackpink is set to hold three concerts at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong from Saturday to Monday.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
