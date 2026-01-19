CNBlue kicks off '3LOGY' world tour with two high-energy shows in Seoul
Sixteen years into its career, CNBlue is still pushing forward.
The veteran rock trio opened its “3LOGY” world tour with two weekend shows at ticketLINK Live Arena in Songpa District, southern Seoul, delivering a high-energy performance that blended new tracks with longtime fan favorites. The concert followed the Jan. 7 release of the band’s third full-length album, also titled “3LOGY,” the group’s first in 11 years.
“We sincerely welcome you to ‘3LOGY,’” vocalist Jung Yong-hwa said after the band tore through three opening numbers, including “Ready, Set, Go!," one of the 10 tracks from its newly released album.
Fans, collectively known as Boice, responded with loud cheers as the band moved into a set list that spanned its catalog. Songs like “Love” (2010) and “Intuition” (2011), which helped establish CNBlue as a mainstream rock act, were met with immediate recognition, while newer tracks kept the momentum going.
“3LOGY” — both the title of the world tour and the group’s third full-length album — reflects the structure of the band itself, with Jung, bassist Lee Jung-shin and drummer Kang Min-hyuk each forming a distinct axis. All 10 tracks on the album were created with direct input from the members, whether in composition or lyrics.
“I’m not going to set a limit for myself,” Jung told the audience. “Let’s see how far CNBlue can go.”
He added that the group’s signature “Everybody jump!” moments — their regular shouts during live performances — would appear repeatedly throughout the night.
They did.
From the opening numbers through the encore, CNBlue maintained a fast pace and high energy, performing more than 20 songs in total.
Lee, visibly sweating, joked with the crowd. “You’re jumping so hard the sweat is running into my ears,” he said, drawing laughter.
“Even just sitting here, my heart rate is this high,” Kang added.
The band noted that all 10 tracks from the new album were included in the set list, a decision that required intense preparation.
“Finishing 10 songs in a short time and preparing them for live performance was extremely difficult,” Jung said. “I was so nervous during the first show that we all said we might end up getting sick afterward. But that’s how much of a challenge this tour is.”
That challenge extended beyond endurance. During “Domino” (2015), Jung stepped away from his guitar and moved to a synthesizer, subtly reshaping the band’s sound.
“After doing so many festivals recently, I wanted to try something new,” he said. “Challenging ourselves and showing new sides of CNBlue has always been our goal.”
Midway through the concert, the tempo softened. The lights dimmed as the band slipped into “Then, Now and Forever” (2020). Jung and Lee drifted toward Kang, exchanging glances, their movements synchronized, a quiet display of wordless communication built over years.
“Still, a Flower," a ballad from the new album, followed. The song was pre-released on Jan. 1, ahead of the album’s Jan. 7 release.
“CNBlue has many songs you can jump to, but we also have songs with meaningful messages,” Jung said. He explained that the title came to him in a dream while preparing the album.
“I woke up at dawn and wrote down the phrase,” he said. “It felt like a message telling me to spread warmth and remind people that we are all flowers. If the song resonates with people and delivers that message, I think it’s a success.”
The audience remained engaged throughout the night, responding to Jung’s cues, waving light sticks and singing along.
“Starting a new world tour in Seoul, I feel like we’ve received enough energy to carry us through to the end,” Kang said.
The concert closed with “To the Moon and Back," “Between Us” (2017), “I’m Sorry” (2013) and “Killer Joy," the lead track of the new album. Encore performances followed, including the band’s debut song “I’m a Loner” (2010), “You’re So Fine” (2016), “Again" and “Anthem of Life."
“That we can still run this hard [...] is because of you,” Jung said. “We still have so much we want to show.”
CNBlue will continue its world tour this year with stops including Macau, Taipei, Melbourne, Sydney, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Bangkok.
