Han So-hee embraces rare opportunity and challenge of crime thriller 'Project Y'
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 15:14
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Aware of the risks involved, such as unveiling the darker realities of the nightlife underworld, actor Han So-hee still chose to star in the upcoming crime film “Project Y,” calling it one of the most challenging projects she has received, and a rare opportunity she might not get again.
“To be honest, when I was choosing my next project, I felt like I was falling into a bit of a rut, and this script was the one that seemed to spark a sense of challenge for me the most,” said Han during an interview with reporters at a cafe in central Seoul on Friday.
“I knew it was dealing with a heavy subject and holding potential issues related to the jobs that appeared in the film, and I was aware there were risks involved. But it was a character I really wanted to try.”
She added, “I had this strong feeling that even two or three years later, I wouldn’t be able to pull off my character, Mi-sun.”
Directed by Lee Hwan, the film follows two young women, Mi-sun, portrayed by Han, and Do-kyung, played by Jun Jong-seo, as they try to escape their jobs in the city's nightlife after saving enough money for a fresh start. However, everything collapses due to a betrayal, leaving them with nothing. In a desperate bid to avoid returning to their former lives, the two become entangled in crime, leading to a series of chases and constant flights.
While female-led narratives have become more visible in recent releases such as “The Price of Confession” (2025) and “You and Everything Else” (2025), stories driven by two women in the noir genre remain relatively rare.
Han described the script as “a gift from above,” noting that it arrived at a time when she was yearning for a female-led story and when she had just become friends with her coactor Jun personally. She also said the production moved forward unusually smoothly — a rare experience in an industry currently facing financial difficulties.
“At the time, scripts like [noir genre driven by two female leads] were almost nonexistent,” she said. “And when I was really craving something like that, this script came to me.”
“Also, everything moved forward so smoothly, step by step. Even though it was a really tough time for investment and production, things just fell into place. That’s when I thought that the universe is telling us to make this film.”
Both Mi-sun and Do-kyung are portrayed as girl-crush, femme fatale figures, which align with both actors’ public personas. Han revealed that when she first received the script, she had not yet been cast in a specific role, and the roles were decided only after an extensive four- to five-hour discussion with director Lee.
“When we met with the director, we talked a lot about which parts each of us connected with more — whether I was closer to Mi-sun or maybe to Do-kyung and how each of us could express those characters. In the end, we decided that I would play Mi-sun and Jong-seo would take on Do-kyung,” she said.
And for Han, who has often portrayed mature characters shaped by their upbringing or environment, such as Yeo Da-gyeong from “The World of the Married” (2020), shared that, given Mi-sun and Do-kyung's wild decisions, she found an opportunity to incorporate a more carefree side of herself.
Another eye-catching element of the film is the characters' costumes. Both characters flaunt striking fashion choices throughout the film, with Mi-sun standing out in a leopard-print fur coat, which Han revealed came from her own wardrobe.
“To express our sense of style [in the film], we felt that each character needed their own signature element, such as a specific color or pattern,” she said, adding that the costumes were limited as the story unfolded over a short period of time.
“Setting the characters aside [...] we focused on wearing clothes that suited our bodies and that we genuinely liked. So I ended up choosing leopard print because I personally love that, while Do-kyung chose red.”
Debuting in 2017, the 32-year-old actor said her mindset has shifted as she moves beyond her 20s — from simply “working hard” to doing well. She also hopes to one day hear people say, “Han does a great job,” when asked about her performances.
With that in mind, Han said she is striving to become more of a “blank slate” in order to take on a wider range of roles.
“I believe everyone is born with their own unique charm and talent,” she said. “And honestly, early on in my career, I think I relied a bit on those qualities that I was born with when acting. But over time, I think those things inevitably fade.”
She continued, “Acting is about living someone else’s life. And if I keep living that life through my own familiar colors, I won’t be able to show real diversity [as an actor]. So I’ve come to think that if I really want to show a completely different face, I also have to be willing to let go of myself.”
Throughout that process, Han, who has often portrayed emotionally driven characters, shared that she would like to play a psychopath sometime.
“I’ve mostly played characters who deal with everything emotionally. So now I want to play someone who’s more emotionally detached — someone who isn’t easily shaken, no matter what hardships or setbacks come their way,” she said.
But, she added, right now she is also open to romantic roles, saying, “I’m now in my 30s. I’d like to try taking on romance before it’s too late.”
The film “Project Y” is set to hit theaters on Wednesday.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)