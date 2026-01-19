 Marine Corps to push for swift transfer of operational control from Army
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 16:25
This file photo shows the sign of the 1st Marine Division stationed in the southeastern port city of Pohang on Dec. 31, 2025. [YONHAP]

This file photo shows the sign of the 1st Marine Division stationed in the southeastern port city of Pohang on Dec. 31, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
The Marine Corps plans to form a task force with the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) to expedite the transfer of operational control of two Marine divisions from the Army, officials said on Monday.
 
The move comes as President Lee Jae Myung has pledged to restructure the three-pronged military structure, consisting of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, in a bid to give the Marine Corps greater independence.
 

Related Article

 
The Defense Ministry earlier announced plans to transfer operational control of the 1st Marine Division and the 2nd Marine Division to the Marine Corps by the end of 2026 and 2028, respectively.
 
The operational control of the 1st Marine Division currently lies with the Army's commander of the 2nd Operations Command, and that of the 2nd Marine Division is subject to the control of the Army's Capital Corps.
 
Under the plan, the Marine Corps will push for a revision to the relevant law on the organization of the armed forces and establish an independent operations command for the Marine Corps.
 
It also plans to gradually deploy core assets, such as K2 battle tanks, KAAV amphibious assault vehicles and marine attack helicopters, to the military unit in charge of amphibious operations.

Yonhap
tags Marine Army Korea

