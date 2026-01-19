Foreign Ministry not planning to evacuate Koreans from Iran as protests 'enter lull'
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 13:22
- SEO JI-EUN
Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that the nationwide protests that recently spread across Iran appeared to have entered a lull, adding that about 20 Koreans have left the country since the unrest began and there are no immediate plans for an evacuation.
The government has issued a Level 3 travel advisory — recommending departure — for all of Iran. According to the ministry, around 50 Koreans remain in the country, excluding embassy staff and their families. No injuries involving Korean nationals have been reported.
Speaking to reporters, a senior Foreign Ministry official said those who departed Iran either traveled to another country or returned to Korea on commercial flights.
"The number of Koreans currently staying in Iran is lower than during the Iran-Israel armed clashes in June of last year," the official noted, adding that Seoul has been holding regular monitoring meetings between headquarters and its overseas mission while continuing to urge Korean nationals to leave as soon as possible. While there are no immediate evacuation plans, the government said it has prepared contingency measures in case the situation deteriorates.
Foreign Ministry officials also downplayed any economic fallout for Korean businesses, noting that bilateral trade with Iran had already been largely curtailed prior to the protests.
Another senior ministry official said current trade volume stands at around $150 million, most of which consists of humanitarian transactions such as food aid. “There is virtually no meaningful business-to-business exchange,” the official said.
According to the ministry, protests that began on Dec. 28 of last year surged around Jan. 8 and 9 before shifting into a downward trend.
“Aside from some small, sporadic demonstrations, nationwide protests appear to have entered a lull,” an official said, adding that daily life in Tehran has largely continued and that airports remain operational despite some route cancellations.
Seoul has faced some criticism over a perceived delayed response.
The government issued a brief statement via a spokesperson on Thursday, later than ministerial-level statements released by countries such as Australia, Canada and Japan.
A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, cited difficulties in accurately assessing the situation amid communication blackouts.
“With internet access cut, it was not easy to grasp the situation precisely,” the source said, adding that authorities were monitoring protest trends and responses from other governments. The source acknowledged that while preparations for a public comment had been made from the outset, the process was delayed.
Departures by long-term residents can also involve additional local procedural steps that can complicate consular coordination during periods of unrest.
