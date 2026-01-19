Trump gov't will seek 'separate' semiconductor tariff agreements for separate countries: U.S. official

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that oppose U.S. acquisition of Greenland

North Korea would want nuclear arms acknowledgment, sanctions removal if it accedes to dialogue with U.S.: Ex-U.S. envoy

Lee set for summit talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Foreign Ministry not planning to evacuate Koreans from Iran as protests 'enter lull'

Related Stories

Foreign Ministry evacuates four groups of Koreans, family members from Iran ahead of U.S. airstrikes

Israel orders 300,000 people in Tehran to evacuate while Trump issues ominous warning

At least 35 people have been killed and 1,200 detained in Iran's economic protests

U.S. warns Iran that 'all options are on the table' in emergency UN meeting

Special travel advisory issued for Iran amid escalating tensions