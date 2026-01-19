 Korean, Italian leaders agree to expand AI, aerospace, chip cooperation during summit
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 18:07 Updated: 19 Jan. 2026, 18:28
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, left, takes a selfie with President Lee Jae Myung with a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 gifted by the Korean leader at an official luncheon following their bilateral summit at the Blue House in central Seoul on Jan. 19. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a bilateral summit in Seoul on Monday agreed to strengthen industrial cooperation in key sectors such as AI, aerospace, semiconductors and critical raw materials.  
 
The two leaders also committed to building a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and to working closely together to promote regional stability in a joint press statement issued after their bilateral talks.  
 
"Through combining the traditional strengths of Italy, a scientific powerhouse, and the core DNA of Korea, a technological powerhouse, our two countries will be able to create significant synergy," Lee said during their summit talks at the Blue House in central Seoul.
 
Lee proposed building on the strategic partnership established between the two countries in 2018 to develop a mutually beneficial, future-oriented cooperative relationship.
 

Meloni, the first European leader to visit Korea since Lee took office in June last year, stressed the importance of supply chain cooperation and of expanding trade and commerce between the two countries.
 
"Although Korea and Italy are geographically very distant, they share similarities," she said, pointing to their shared pursuit of creativity and innovation based on traditional values.
 
Lee and Meloni took part in summit talks, a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding (MOU), a joint press briefing and a working luncheon.  
 
President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni give a joint press briefing at the Blue House in central Seoul on Jan. 19 after their bilateral summit. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The two leaders in a joint press statement discussed ways to strengthen their strategic dialogue to find "synergies on key regional and global developments" and "reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and shared a common view to work closely together to promote stability in the region."
 
They also agreed to expand collaboration in the economy, trade and investments; science, technology and higher education; culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges; and international cooperation.  
 
In their statement, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to "complete denuclearization and lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."  
 
The two leaders agreed to expand private-sector collaboration in the chips sector by concluding an MOU on semiconductor cooperation. They also called for intensifying joint efforts to develop resilient and reliable critical mineral supply chains through the Minerals Security Partnership, a U.S.-led transnational association that aims to ensure stable supply chains for critical minerals used in advanced technologies, currently chaired by Korea.
 
The two sides signed three MOUs, including one on cooperation in civil defense and in cultural heritage and landscape preservation, the Blue House said.  
 
President Lee Jae Myung, right, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shake hands ahead of their bilateral summit at the Blue House in central Seoul on Jan. 19. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

During the summit talks, Meloni mentioned that her daughter is a K-pop fan, indicating her hope for expanded cultural cooperation and calling Korea a "soft-power nation."
 
"Korea is spreading its soft power through K-pop, and I believe we can explore ways to enhance cooperation in this field as well," Meloni said. In August last year, Meloni attended a Blackpink concert in Milan with her daughter Ginevra.  
 
Lee said regarding people-to-people and cultural exchanges that the two sides decided to explore various ways to promote friendship, such as expanding Korean-language audio guidance at major Italian tourist destinations."
 
Meloni said she respected Lee's pragmatic approach to diplomacy and valued hearing his views on international crises and issues, and that she hopes her visit will serve as an opportunity to establish institutionalized political dialogue.
 
She also relayed that she was "delighted" to be the first foreign head of state to be invited to the Blue House for a summit, as Lee moved his office back to the former presidential compound last month.  
 
Meloni, the president of the Council of Ministers of Italy, began a three-day official visit to Korea on Saturday and visited Seoul National Cemetery on Sunday to pay tribute to fallen veterans.  
 
This marks the first official visit by an Italian leader to Korea in 19 years.
 
Lee and Meloni's second summit comes after their first meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York in September last year.
 
President Lee Jae Myung, right, toasts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at an official luncheon at the Blue House in central Seoul on Jan. 19 after their bilateral summit. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The two leaders also had a working luncheon, during which they shared their common values and discussed economic cooperation.  
 
"Our countries have achieved the Miracle on the Han River and the Italian economic miracle, leveraging our exceptional technological prowess and creativity to become global economic powerhouses," Lee said during the luncheon. "We also value commonalities such as family and community and fostering a unique culinary culture that begins at the humble family table and becomes a defining element of our national identity and national asset."
 
Lee noted that around a million Koreans visit Italy each year and said more nationals are expected to visit for the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. He also added that the number of Italian students studying in Korea has doubled compared to five years ago.  
 
The two leaders agreed to promote sports cooperation through major international events, including the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Blue House said.
 
Lee said he asked Meloni to pay special attention to the safety of South Korean athletes and nationals during the upcoming Winter Olympics, adding that the prime minister promised to personally visit the athletes' village.
 
"Korea and Italy already have a valuable partnership, and I hope my visit will reinforce it in a more strategic and geopolitical dimension," Meloni said through an interpreter. "Our two countries share a very strong bond, built on deep mutual respect, and I wish for this solid relationship to grow even stronger."
 
Meloni requested Lee to make a state visit to Italy later this year. Lee presented a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Pink to Meloni as a gift.
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
