Bitter cold prompts gov't 'caution' alert as temps this week expected to drop to minus 13
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 18:40
The government raised its cold wave disaster alert to the “caution” level on Monday in response to an otherworldly chill set to clamp down on the peninsula this week.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety upgraded the alert at 5 p.m. Monday from the “attention” level as a pre-emptive measure after cold wave alerts were issued for 120 of the nation’s 183 special weather advisory areas. The cold wave alert for Seoul and the other 119 areas is set to take effect at 9 p.m. Monday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said a surge of cold air from the north will bring a sharp drop in temperatures starting Monday night. Seoul’s morning low on Tuesday is expected to fall by 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) from Monday to minus 13 degrees Celsius, the lowest this winter.
With strong winds expected Wednesday, the wind chill in Seoul could drop to minus 21 degrees Celsius. Some parts of the Seoul metropolitan area, including Paju, Gyeonggi, are forecast to experience wind chills as low as minus 23 degrees Celsius.
The bitter cold, with temperatures below minus 10 degrees Celsius across most of the country, is expected to continue through Sunday next week.
“A pattern of cold air flowing in from the northwest will persist all week, keeping inland areas around minus 15 degrees Celsius at the lowest, with even lower wind chills,” the KMA said.
Heavy snow is also expected along the west coast of North and South Jeolla during the period.
With the alert raised to “caution,” the central government and local governments will activate step-by-step emergency response systems. Firefighters, police and local governments will run an emergency management system to focus on vulnerable hours such as late night and early morning.
Authorities will step up checks on those vulnerable to extreme cold, including homeless people and seniors living alone, and strengthen protective measures such as distributing winter supplies.
The government also plans to work to prevent cold damage to agricultural and fisheries products, protect water facilities and monitor the power supply as heating demand rises. Additionally, it will disseminate public safety guidelines through all available channels, which will include recommending people check weather updates, limit outdoor activities, wear scarves when going out and take steps to prevent frozen pipes.
The ministry urged the public to be especially cautious about road icing after snow or rain followed by falling temperatures. It also called for continued safety inspections in areas at risk of collapses or falls during periods of relatively light snowfall, and for thorough checks and maintenance of snow removal equipment.
“We ask the public to follow safety guidelines, including preventing frozen pipes and wearing winter gear to maintain body temperature when going out,” said Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Kim Gwang-yong.
