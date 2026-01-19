 Icy morning
Icicles hang along the banks of the Han River in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 19, as daytime temperatures stayed below freezing. [NEWS1]

Icicles hang along the banks of the Han River in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Jan. 19, as daytime temperatures stayed below freezing. The Korea Meteorological Administration said Seoul’s temperature would plunge to minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Jan. 20, marking the coldest reading so far this winter, with a prolonged cold snap expected to persist throughout the week. [NEWS1]
