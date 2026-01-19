Former floor leader Kim Byung-kee won't appeal DP expulsion, vows to clear his name
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 14:10
Kim Byung-kee, the former Democratic Party (DP) floor leader who has been expelled by his party over allegations related to illicit political donations and other misconduct, will leave the DP without appealing the party's decision, he said Monday.
“If my presence creates division within the party or becomes even a small burden to my colleagues, I believe I must shoulder that responsibility entirely,” Kim said during a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul on Monday.
The decision comes as Kim faces police investigations into 13 separate accusations, including claims that his spouse misused a corporate card belonging to Cho Jin-hee, a former vice chairperson of the Dongjak District Council.
Kim is also accused of turning a blind eye to suspicions that then-DP lawmaker Kang Sun-woo accepted money in exchange for a party nomination during general elections in 2022. Kim was a secretary of the nomination management committee of the DP's Seoul chapter in 2022.
The DP's ethics committee decided to expel Kim on Jan. 12 after reviewing the allegations.
“My heart feels like it is standing alone in a vast empty field,” Kim said. “But I don’t blame anyone. I take these events as a result of my shortcomings and deeply reflect on the disappointment I have caused the public and the party.”
Kim emphasized that although he had previously said he would not voluntarily leave the DP, he would now accept the ethics committee’s expulsion decision and forgo any attempt to challenge it.
“I have not yet received the official notice from the ethics committee, but I will not request a retrial,” Kim said. “If the ethics committee proceeds with the expulsion without my appeal, I ask that the Supreme Council finalize the decision.
“I don’t want to burden my senior, fellow or junior lawmakers by making them go through a general assembly vote.”
Kim also addressed the media to refrain from reporting based on speculation or unverified information. He said he had already prepared evidence to refute the allegations and would cooperate fully with police investigations.
“Even if I feel I’ve been treated unfairly, I can’t ask my colleagues to stand in the rain with me,” he said. “I will submit all relevant materials to the police and prove my innocence. I was part of the effort to launch the Lee Jae Myung administration, and wherever I am, I will do whatever I can to ensure its success.”
Kim ended the press conference by saying he intends to return to politics if cleared of wrongdoing.
“I will fully clear my name of all allegations,” he said. “Once I do, I hope to come back, greet the public and serve the people and the party with greater humility.”
Kim declined to take questions at the press conference, citing the ongoing investigation.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
