 Lee's approval rating edges down to 53.1%
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 11:49
President Lee Jae Myung applauds during a reception following a ceremony for the promotion, assignment reporting and rank insignia presentation for newly promoted three-star generals at the main building of the Blue House in central Seoul on Jan. 16. [BLUE HOUSE]

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating inched down to 53.1 percent last week, a survey showed Monday.
 
The survey by Realmeter showed the positive assessment of Lee's overall performance retreated 3.7 percentage points from the previous week to 53.1 percent, while the negative evaluation rose 4.4 percentage points to 42.2 percent.
 

Realmeter said that despite Lee's economic and diplomatic achievements, including his recent summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the approval rating fell amid controversies over the government's move to reform the prosecution and claims of illicit payments linked to the ruling Democratic Party's election nominations.
 
The survey was conducted on 2,516 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.
 
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,004 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the DP edged down 5.3 percentage points to 42.5 percent.
 
Support for the main opposition People Power Party rose 3.5 percentage points to 37 percent.
 
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

Yonhap
