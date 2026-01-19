이재명의 판다 광주 유치 드라이브…외교적 의미는?
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 07:00
- CHO JUNG-WOO
한국에서 중국 쓰촨성 워룽중화자이언트판다원 선수핑 기지로 돌아간 뒤 2024년 6월 12일 대중에 공개된 판다 푸바오. [이도성 기자]
Lee’s panda push could signal potential boon for Gwangju and diplomacy
이재명의 판다 광주 유치 드라이브…외교적 의미는?
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Korea was heartbroken after sending away beloved giant panda Fu Bao in 2024. But there may be a new opportunity for fans of the adorable bears after President Lee Jae Myung asked China to loan Korea a new pair of pandas during his state visit last week.
heartbroken: 상심한, 비통해 하는
state visit: 국빈 방문
한국은 2024년 큰 사랑을 받던 자이언트 판다 푸바오를 중국으로 돌려보내며 큰 상실감에 쌓였다. 그러나 이재명 대통령이 지난주 중국 국빈 방문 중 판다 한 쌍의 추가 대여를 요청하면서, 판다 팬들에게 새로운 기회가 열릴 가능성이 생겼다.
During his four-day visit to Beijing and Shanghai last week, Lee said discussions were underway regarding China loaning a pair of pandas to Uchi Park Zoo in Gwangju, regarding the idea as part of a broader push for balanced regional development.
underway: 진행 중인
push for: ~을/를 추진하다, 노력하다
balanced regional development: 지역 균형 발전
이 대통령은 나흘간 베이징과 상하이를 방문하면서 중국이 판다 한 쌍을 광주 우치공원 동물원에 임대하는 방안에 대해 논의하고 있다고 밝혔다. 이 대통령은 이를 지역 균형발전의 일환으로 보고 있다고 설명했다.
Since 1949, China has used giant pandas as symbols of goodwill in its diplomacy with allies and competitors alike. According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, the proposal was also raised during a state banquet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Lee told Xi that pandas could serve as a positive symbol of exchange between the two countries, and repeatedly emphasized his hope that they could be housed at the Gwangju zoo, she said.
goodwill: 친선, 호의
ally: 동맹국
state banquet: 국빈 만찬
1949년 이후 중국은 동맹국은 물론 경쟁국 상대 외교에 자이언트 판다를 우호의 상징으로 활용해왔다. 강유정 대통령실 대변인은 판다 대여 제안은 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 주재한 국빈 만찬 자리에서도 거론됐다고 밝혔다. 이 대통령은 시 주석에게 판다가 양국 간 교류의 긍정적 상징이 될 수 있다고 설명하며, 광주 동물원에 판다가 오기를 바란다는 뜻을 여러 차례 강조했다고 강 대변인은 전했다.
Following Lee’s remarks, the Gwangju city government confirmed it had submitted a report in December 2025 assessing whether Uchi Park Zoo could accommodate giant pandas. The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said the issue would be discussed further at the working level, noting that talks are still in the early stages.
accommodate: 공간을 제공하다, 수용하다
working level: 실무 단계
early stage: 초기 단계
이 대통령의 발언 이후 광주시는 지난해 12월 우치공원 동물원이 자이언트 판다를 수용할 수 있는지를 평가한 보고서를 제출했다고 확인했다. 기후에너지환경부는 실무 차원에서 추가 논의될 예정이라며 현재는 논의의 초기 단계라고 밝혔다.
A cuddly diplomatic gesture
Korea currently hosts four giant pandas. Ai Bao and Le Bao, along with their twin cubs Rui Bao and Hui Bao, all live at the Everland theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi. The pair are also the parents of Fu Bao, who was returned to China in April 2024 after becoming a national sensation as the first naturally born panda in Korea. Panda cubs are typically sent back to China between the ages of two and four to join the country’s breeding program.
cuddly: 꼭 껴안고 싶은
cub: (곰, 사자 등 맹수의) 새끼
national sensation: 전국민적인 화제
breeding: (번식을 위한) 사육, 번식
포근한 외교의 수단
현재 한국엔 자이언트 판다 네 마리가 있다. 경기 용인시 에버랜드에는 아이바오와 러바오, 그리고 이들의 쌍둥이 새끼 루이바오와 후이바오가 살고 있다. 이 부부는 한국에서 자연 번식으로 태어난 첫 판다로 큰 사랑을 받았던 푸바오의 부모이기도 하다. 푸바오는 2024년 4월 중국으로 반환됐다. 해외에서 태어난 판다의 새끼는 일반적으로 생후 2~4년 사이 중국으로 보내져 번식 프로그램에 합류한다.
China’s practice of lending giant pandas to foreign countries has long been intertwined with diplomacy. The Chinese government retains ownership of all giant pandas worldwide. As such, they are sent overseas on loans. “Any giant panda exported for loan, and its offspring, should remain the property of the Government of China,” reads the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora regarding loans for giant pandas.
intertwine: 뒤얽히다, 밀접하게 관련되다
retain ownership: 소유권을 보유하다
propoerty: 재산, 소유물
외국에 판다를 빌려주는 중국의 관행은 오랫동안 외교와 깊이 맞물려 이어져 왔다. 중국 정부는 전 세계 모든 판다의 소유권을 보유하고 있다. 이에 따라 판다를 해외로 보낼 때 모두 대여 형식으로 진행된다. 멸종위기에 처한 야생동식물의 국제거래에 관한 협약(CITES)은 “대여 목적으로 반출되는 모든 자이언트 판다와 그 새끼는 중국 정부의 소유로 유지돼야 한다”고 규정하고 있다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY CHO JUNG-WOO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
