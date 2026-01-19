 Chinese tourist uploads photos of Busan police station interior online, sparking security concerns
A photo uploaded to Douyin, a Chinese short-video app, shows the interior of the Busan Haeundae Police Station. The user uploaded the photo with the caption ″I work.″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A Chinese social media user uploaded photos of the interior of a police station in the Korean port city of Busan, drawing concern among Korean online communities over possible security breaches. 
 
A police official from the precinct said on Sunday the images were taken by a Chinese tourist during a visit to the station and denied rumors that the precinct hires Chinese nationals.
 

The photos, which appeared on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, show a desk — on which there is an office computer with its monitors turned on — and the surrounding workspace.
 
The user posted the images with the caption “I work.”
 
The post circulated widely on Korean social media. Users questioned how a foreign national could have accessed police facilities and whether the images posed a security risk.
 
Police said the photos were taken in November last year when the tourist visited the police station to retrieve a lost wallet.
 
According to police, the tourist's mobile phone had been out of battery, so officers allowed the individual to use a charger at one of their desks. Investigators believe the photos were taken without permission during that time.
 
Police said the wording “I work” alone does not amount to impersonation of a Korean police officer, making it difficult to pursue charges on impersonation grounds. A police official said authorities are reviewing whether to file a formal investigative request.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
