 Home of far-right activist raided over defamation of statues representing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 16:25
A statue of a girl symbolizing the victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery, also referred to as ″comfort women,″ located in Jecheon, North Chungcheong, is seen with a sign that reads ″remove,″ installed by a far-right civic organization. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Police on Monday searched the home of a far-right activist under investigation for attaching protest materials to a statue representing victims of sexual slavery during World War II, a police official said.
 
Investigators carried out the search and seizure operation at the residence of Kim Byung-heon, who heads a far-right group. The individual faces charges of defamation of the deceased and violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act.
 

Kim's group has recently stirred controversy for staging a campaign calling for the dismantling of the statues. The group is accused of staging unregistered rallies near statues symbolizing the former sex slaves in Seoul with a banner disparaging the victims.
 
Earlier this month, the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education filed a complaint against Kim to police, demanding he and his group's members be punished.
 
Historians estimate that up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea, were forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese soldiers during the war. Korea was a Japanese colony from 1910-45. 

Yonhap
